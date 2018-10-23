Young actor reveals that he had Forty Girlfriends

Bonny Sengupta is one of the talented young actors in Bengali Fim industry. Bonny Sengupta latest movies include Raja Rani Raji, Jio Pagla and Tomake Chai.

Bonny Sengupta will soon be seen in Raja Chanda’s romantic film Girlfriend. While promoting the film, the young actor revealed the number of his ex-girlfriends!

“In my college days, I had at least forty girlfriends,” revealed Bonny. In the film, he has been paired opposite Koushani Mukherjee, the actress he is dating steadily. Kaushani is aware of his past, said Bonny confidently.

“We are great friends,” he added.

The film is about two people with different personalities and background falling in love, said Bonny.