100-year-old woman brutally raped by 20-year-old youth

Oct 24, 2018, 05:17 pm IST
A 100-year-old woman was brutally raped allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in the middle of the night in West Bengal’s Nadia district, the police said today.

“The incident took place on Monday night. Argha Biswas alias Abhijit was caught by the family members of the old woman. A complaint was filed yesterday,” an officer of the Chakdah police station said.

The culprit from the Gangaprasadpur area has been arrested and presented before the court.

The proceedings are going on and the woman has been released from the hospital after the required medical tests.

