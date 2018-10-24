Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Escalator lost Control, Comes Speeding Down: many injured

Oct 24, 2018, 02:32 pm IST
A video of the drama shows the descending escalator at Repubblica station suddenly and dramatically pick up speed with dozens of people on it, many screaming as they piled on top of one another at the foot of the moving stairway.

Media reports said witnesses spoke of football fans, seemingly drunk, jumping and dancing on the escalator just before its collapse, but supporters denied this ever happened.

“In any event, we are here to understand what happened and to offer our support to the wounded and their families,” Rome mayor Virginia Raggi told journalists at the scene.

Some of the victims were seen wrapped in blankets and some wore neck braces as they were taken away from the scene on stretchers by emergency crews.

Several investigations have been opened, and the metro station near Rome’s Termini train station was closed. The horrific events took place around 1730 GMT, just over an hour before the kickoff of a Champions League match between Italy’s Roma and Russian club CSKA Moscow. The Russian fans were headed for the metro that would have linked them to the train to the stadium.

