Find out what the stars have in store for you today—October 24, 2018

Aries

Perhaps you woke up today morning with a great sense of self-importance. However, it is unlikely that others will feel the same way about you. Therefore, Ganesha advises you not to give insulting orders to anyone, or else it may simply backfire on you.

Taurus

You will hear the division bell beckoning you to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Today is an encouraging day for big business deals and new projects. In the afternoon, you may fall victim to iniquity. Safeguard your money from green-eyed monsters, advises Ganesha.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to get some attractive options for buying a new house, says Ganesha. The afternoon will be all about striking deals, which will go on smoothly. You can be sure of success in joint ventures, but not if they include robbing a bank! You may attend classes in classical music or another such art form in the evening.

Cancer

Today, you will effectively divide your time between business and pleasure, predicts Ganesha. You are looking forward to sealing big business deals and start new projects. If a student, you will raise your voice against discrimination and injustice.

Leo

You will be in the mood to provide assistance to others, however you may not be able to succeed in your endeavour. The later half of the day will see your doubts melt away and the picture will become much more clearer. You will need to work hard to attain desired results today, says Ganesha.

Virgo

Your professional life may just bounce up higher than ever today, predicts Ganesha. Expect incentives as well today. Executing plans to perfection will come naturally to you. In the evening, family will drown you in their unconditional love. A bright, charming day, says Ganesha.

Libra

Ganesha predicts a captivating day for you in terms of career. At work, you tend to do the tasks assigned to you with amazing clarity. Later in the day, whatever you say will charm a member of the opposite sex, which comes as a pleasant surprise to you. But beware, says Ganesha, as your outlook may cast a shadow on your thoughts in the evening.

Scorpio

Proposals of your choice will come your way today says Ganesha. You shall probably retreat into your shell in the afternoon. But the passing hours will bring out a different you. At work, you shall greatly impress your boss with sparkling results, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius

You shall push yourself to the limit to make sure your authority goes unquestioned. Colleagues and seniors will laud you for your commitment. Expect that wallet to get heavier as you receive some cash gains, says Ganesha.

Capricorn

It’s your lucky day. You can look forward to an exciting time, both with your sweetheart and at work, says Ganesha. A few unexpected, but rather pleasant, events will keep you amused throughout, but there may be more surprises in store even as the day comes to an end.

Aquarius

Today, you will realise the importance of time in the business world. Ganesha says you will understand how much risk is involved in going about things in a haphazard manner. As a natural corollary, you will revamp and reschedule a lot of your plans, whether it’s business or travel or just a family vacation.

Pisces

Your decision-making ability will be at its finest today, with all your spontaneous split-second decisions hitting the mark. However, do not get carried away by your early successes and temper your responses, for there could be implications later. You will make your presence felt in meetings with your bosses, says Ganesha.