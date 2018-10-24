Google launches third-generation Chromecast in India : Price and Specs

Google on Wednesday launched its latest Chromecast media streaming dongle in India. The device is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Google is offering one-year Sony LIV Premium subscription along with a six-month Gaana Plus subscription with the new Chromecast.

Unveiled at Made by Google event earlier this month, Chromecast third generation comes in matte-black finish and glossy white colour options. In India, Google has launched the black colour variant.

Chromecast 2018 looks very similar to the predecessor as it has the same circular body. The device, however, comes with a few incremental upgrades under-the-hood. For instance, it can now stream at 1080p (full HD) resolution at 60fps. The older model could only stream content at 720p at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps resolutions.

Google Chromecast also lets users to stream audio-only content. The feature will be available through an update later this year. Other important features of Chromecast include HDMI to plug directly into the TV, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz), micro-USB for power, and support for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows platforms.