Heavy Gunfight between Security Forces and Terrorists

The security forces and terrorists exchanged gunfire in Nowgam village located on the outskirts of Srinagar, news agency ANI reported. The encounter broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at Soothu area of Nowgam village. Security forces have cordoned the area.

ANI reported that the encounter is underway and security forces are also retaliating strongly. No casualty or damage has been reported so far. More details are awaited. Internet services have been suspended in the valley.

The incident comes few days after three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter between militants and jawans in Larro area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. Two soldiers were also injured during the exchange of fire. Reports had said that the terrorists were hiding inside a house.