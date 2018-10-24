India opted to Bat First in Second ODI against West Indies

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the second one-day international in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The hosts, who lead the five-match series 1-0, have made just one change from their opening win on Sunday with spinner Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Khaleel Ahmed. “Looks like a nice and hard wicket.

Maybe it will get slower in the second half,” Kohli, who is 81 runs away from reaching 10,000 runs in ODIs, said at the toss. “Because of our bowling combination, we want to put up a score on the board and ask them to chase it down.”

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said he was not disappointed at bowling first as the tourists have handed left-arm paceman, Obed McCoy, his international debut. The 21-year-old McCoy comes in place of Oshane Thomas.