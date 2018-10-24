Latest NewsSports

India vs West Indies: 12-man Squad for second ODI match Announced

Oct 24, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Less than a minute

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday named the Team India squad for the second One Day International against the West Indies, which will take place in Visakhapatnam on October 24. The BCCI decided to keep the squad unchanged for the match that will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Deciding to go with three fast bowlers for the first ODI, the team management stuck to keeping spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing XI. However, we might see Yadav get a chance keeping in mind Mohammed Shami’s expensive figures, where he gave away 81 runs in his quota of ten overs. Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed also proved to be expensive.

In the first ODI in Guwahati, India beat the Windies by a convincing eight-wicket margin, chasing down a 323-run target with utmost ease. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored centuries. Sharma had notched up his 20th and Kohli his 36th. Rishabh Pant, who made his ODI debut in Guwahati, didn’t get a chance to walk out to bat.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 26, 2018, 10:38 pm IST

Congress attacks Sitharaman; Kumaraswamy urges to forget the “small differences”

Qatari nationals barred from entering Mecca Grand Mosque
Aug 19, 2018, 10:53 pm IST

Saudi Arabia Locked Qatar Citizens From Hajj Access

May 22, 2017, 12:22 pm IST

With a thrilling one-run victory, Mumbai Indians clinches their third IPL title

aadhaar-card
Jun 19, 2018, 06:08 am IST

Chinese national arrested with Aadhaar card

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close