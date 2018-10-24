Indian Railways launches nationwide campaign against trespassing

The Indian Railways have launched a nationwide campaign against trespassing, in view of the dangerous consequences thereof.

Ahead of the festive season in November, the Railways have also requested passengers to not carry explosive items like fire crackers, gas cylinder, gun powder, and inflammable substances like kerosene, petrol and the likes.

The announcement has come in the wake of the recent Amritsar rail tragedy that took as many as 62 lives and 40 people were booked in post-tragedy violence.

The Railways have also prohibited smoking inside the train compartments or stations, further asking passengers to avoid lighting up stoves too.

“The South Western Railway holds priority to safety of rail users and the public as foremost. Every effort is made to discourage rail users, and general public from indulging in any practice detrimental to their safety, including trespassing of railway tracks,” a statement from the Railways said.

In 2017, as many as 2,150 persons were arrested and prosecuted by the RPF for trespassing and a fine of Rs 8,41,370 was imposed on them. In 2018, till September, 1,557 people have been arrested and prosecuted. Under Section 147 of the Indian Railways act, a total fine of Rs 4,97,860 have been imposed on them by courts.

The statement added, “It shall also be noted that any person found trespassing the railway tracks will be liable for prosecution under Section 147 of the IR Act, 1989 which entails punishment with imprisonment for a term up to six months, or with fine Rs 1,000 or both.”

Carriage of dangerous or offensive goods unlawfully is punishable with a fine up to Rs 1,000 or an imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or both and shall also be liable for any loss, injury and damage which may be caused by reason of bringing such goods on the Railways, the statement concluded.