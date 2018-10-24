ISL 2018-19: FC Goa takes on Mumbai City FC- Match Preview

FC Goa would look to keep the winning momentum going when they take on Mumbai City FC at home in a Hero Indian Super League match in Goa on Wednesday. With four points from two games, the Gaurs have made a positive start to the fifth season of the tournament.

Sergio Lobera’s men would have been a little disappointed to walk away with a 2-2 draw in their opening fixture against NorthEast United FC but made their intentions clear in the next game with a stunning 3-1 win away from home against defending champions Chennaiyin FC.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over FC Pune City in the first Maharashtra derby of the season.

Jorge Costa’s men had a stuttering start to their campaign with a home defeat against Jamshedpur FC followed by a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters.