Janhvi Kapoor’s new bold photoshoot is winning the internet; See Pics

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor got more love and attention even before the release of her movie. She has 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

She looks absolutely stunning during her film promotions. She didn’t fail to amaze us with her stylish outfits.

While the young lass was in Switzerland for her photoshoot with Brides Today magazine and donned in Manish Malhotra’s label. While Janhvi had earlier stunned us in her thigh-high slit skirt, a crop top with crown sleeves and a lehenga embroidered with crushed antique silver, the 21-year-old actress sensational in a pink flared voluminous skirt and a beautiful gem studded golden corset.

Janhvi posed elegantly with panache as she jumped with her spacious skirt filling the air looked glorious with her outfit as she was clicked in front of the Gstaad Palace. Janhvi’s hair was tied to neat bun with an elaborate neckpiece. It surely seems that Sridevi’s daughter was made for the showbiz as her confidence speaks volumes. Manish shared the latest look and captioned it as ‘Burst of A Happy Colour.’

Check out her look below: