Journalist Khashoggi’s Body parts found in Well, Says Reports

The body parts of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found in a well at the Istanbul residence of a Saudi consul general, Turkish politician Dogu Perincek claimed. He told Sputnik that he was informed by some reliable sources that some body parts of the journalist were found in a garden well of a Saudi consul general in Istanbul.

According to Sky News, the 59-year-old Washington Post contributor’s body had been “cut up” and his face “disfigured”, with the remains found in the garden of the consul general’s home. The development came shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan accused Saudi Arabia of plotting Khashoggi’s murder. He said there can be no cover-up in the case and asked Riyadh to extradite 18 suspects.

“It is very important for the inquiry to be carried out by an impartial team…so Turkey will pursue this matter till the very end. This incident has occurred in Istanbul, so this team should be tried in Istanbul,” Erdogan was quoted as saying. The Turkish President also said that trying to hide “such a ferocious murder is against the conscience of humanity”.