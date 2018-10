Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Kajal took social media by storm with her stunning avatar.

Looking absolutely stunning in shades of black and white, Kajal is mesmerising one and all. In the photos, the actor can be seen donning a gorgeous top with denim and has amped up her look with soft curly hair and natural makeup. However, it is Kajal’s eyes that are stealing all the attention with an intense yet soft gaze.