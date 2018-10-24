Latest NewsInternational

Man Who Groped Woman on Plane Says Donald Trump Said ‘Its OK’

Oct 24, 2018, 06:44 pm IST
Remember American President Donald Trump once said that he could touch women’s genitals and get away with it because he is famous. Well, it can be argued that those words have inspired people to pull off similar acts. At least, it’s the excuse that someone has given for doing a shameful act.

On a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday from Houston to Albuquerque, the unnamed woman was dozing when she was awakened by a hand reaching from the seat behind her and touching her right breast, according to a complaint filed in US District Court in New Mexico.

It was Bruce Alexander, the man who was eventually arrested for allegedly groping this woman’s breasts. But then he told police that President Donald Trump says it is OK to touch women’s private parts. The woman was later moved to another seat at the rear of the plane. Alexander was arrested after the plane landed in Albuquerque.

