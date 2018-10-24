Mee Too : Amala Paul reveals her experience with famous director

South Indian actress Amala Paul has issued a statement supporting writer Leena Manimekalai, who accused director Susi Ganesan of sexual harassment.

Leena claimed that years ago Susi Ganesan offered her a ride back from a TV studio and on their way, he forced her to come to his apartment. Leena allegedly defended herself with a pocket knife that she carried and escaped from the director.

The director has denied the allegations completely and has said that he is going to file a defamation case against the writer.

Now, the actress has come in support of Leena. Amala, who acted in Susi Ganesan’s latest film Thiruttu Payale 2, said she can empathize with the ordeal Leena have gone through.

Amala said that while shooting for the film she was subjected to ‘double meaning talks, misrepresented offers, and unchivalrous bodily contact.’

Months ago, Amala Paul lodged a complaint against a businessman, who approached her for sexual favours. Based on her complaint Azhagesan from Kottivakkam was arrested by the police.