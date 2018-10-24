Mumbai City FC has No Answer to FC Goa’s Aggression

Both the teams had come to this match to continue their winning run at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. While Mumbai had managed one draw, one win and a loss in their last three games in the season so far, FC Goa was unbeaten with a draw and a win in the two games that they had played. Goa drew 2-2 against NorthEast United before beating Chennaiyin FC comprehensively by 3-1. But tonight, it was all FC Goa as they fired five goals into Mumbai FC’s net.

The first goal had come in the form of a penalty kick. Ferran Corominas gave the home side an early lead as he chipped the ball into the net from the penalty spot. There were not many chances created in the rest of the first half.

In the 55th minute, Jakichand scored for Goa. Seriton did fantastically to stave off a couple defenders on the left and put in a cross inside the box for Jakichand who just had to touch home the ball and he did it fine.

In the 69th minute Edu Bedia scored for Goa. Edu Bedia got the ball outside the box, played a give and go. Coro, who was inside the box, played the ball back to Bedia and he took the shot first time with the outside of his boot that flew into the back of the net. Sublime goal.

Later Manvir robbed Subhasish off the ball after pressuring him and ran through on goal and then laid it off for Miguel Fernandez who was absolutely free and curled his effort to the top right corner to make it 4-0

There was no respite for Mumbai as Goa found the fifth goal in the dying moments of the game. A stunning ball inside the box found Miguel Fernandez all alone. He controlled the ball and blasted it past the goalkeeper to make it 5-0