Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ is Here. All You Need to Know

Nokia 8110 4G, often called the Banana phone due to its curved shape and Yellow colour option, is here in India and you can buy one now.

Nokia 8110 4G mobile was launched in February 2018. The phone comes with a 2.45-inch display with a resolution of 240 pixels by 320 pixels. Nokia 8110 4G price in India starts from Rs. 5,890.

The Nokia 8110 4G is powered by 1.1GHz dual-core processor and it comes with 512MB of RAM. The phone packs 4GB of internal storage that cannot be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 8110 4G packs a 2-megapixel primary camera on the rear

The Nokia 8110 4G is powered by a 1500mAh removable battery. It measures 133.45 x 49.30 x 14.90 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 117.00 grams.

The Nokia 8110 4G gets a 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while there is none on the front. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE with hotspot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone offers IP52 drip protection.

Nokia 8110 4G price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 and will be sold in Banana Yellow and Traditional Black colour options. The phone can be purchased via offline and online Nokia partner retailers, as well as Nokia’s own online store. HMD has tied up with Reliance Jio to offer up to 544GB free 4G data, however, the exact terms weren’t announced at the event.