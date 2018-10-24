Paytm Employees Arrested to Extort Rs 20 crore from Company Founder

In a shocking incident, three employees of Paytm have been arrested by Noida Police after stealing the confidential data and blackmailing the founder of a digital wallet. They had tried to extort Rs 20 crore from the founder. There are also the reports that a woman was also involved in the crime and threatened their boss Vijay Shekhar Sharm to leak the confidential information.

As per the Police, the woman, Sharma’s secretary was the mastermind behind the whole extortion attempt.

Reports also suggested that there was a total of four people who were allegedly involved in the plan. However, three of them have been arrested by the Noida Sector 20 police, on the other hand, they are also in search of the fourth accused who is still at large.

Police have already registered an FIR against the three accused and also doing the investigation from the three.