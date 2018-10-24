KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Row: Two Malayali Women Files Contempt of Court Petition Against Those Who Blocked Women Entry

Oct 24, 2018, 04:24 pm IST
Despite the Supreme Court Order, Kerala Government could not ensure the entry of young women into Sabarimala. All those who tried had failed in front of the resolute devotees who were stationed in different parts of Sabarimala. Now, two women from Kerala have approached the Attorney General of India seeking sanction to initiate contempt proceedings against a few people allegedly violating the Supreme Court’s judgment.

It is reported that petitions have been filed against state BJP President PS Sreedharan Pillai, BJP leader  Muraleedharan Unnithan K, actor Kollam Thulasi and also against the head priest of the temple Kantararu Rajeevaru. One of the petitions has been filed by AV Varsha alleging contempt of court by Mr. Kantararu Rajeevaru, and Mr. P. Ramavarma Raja, Chairman of Trust/Committee that manages the affairs of Pandalam Palace. The other petition has been filed by a woman lawyer from Thiruvananthapuram, Geena Kumary against the above mentioned BJP leaders.

The petition states that “There is clear case of scandalizing and lowering of the authority of this Hon’ble Court by interfering and obstructing with the administration of justice by resisting the implementation of the judgment of this Hon’ble Court,”

