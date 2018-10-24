Latest NewsInternational

Suspected Explosives Sent to Barack Obama’s and Hilary Clinton’s Building

Oct 24, 2018, 08:52 pm IST
Two potential explosive devices were found in mail sent to homes of former US President Barack Obama and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Secret Service said. Both packages were intercepted before being delivered to their intended location, it added.

The apparent explosive device targeting Mrs Clinton was discovered when screening post on Tuesday evening and the suspect packages targeting Mr Obama and the Time Warner Centre, which houses the CNN newsroom, were found on Wednesday.

It comes just days after George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and prominent Democrat donor, was also targeted with a suspected pipe bomb.  The agency said it had “intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees” Obama, the former president, and Clinton, the onetime secretary of state who ran against Donald Trump in 2016 as the Democratic presidential candidate.

The FBI said it was investigating the packages.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

