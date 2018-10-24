Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Teaser of Katrina Kaif’s Hot number in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ Out: Watch

Oct 24, 2018, 01:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan is among the most anticipated films this year. Its trailer, character stills and song Vashmalle have all worked with the audience. On Wednesday, Katrina shared the teaser for her new song from the film, Suraiyya.

It features the gorgeous Katrina Kaif as the sultry seductress Suraiyya Jaan and Aamir as Firangi Mallah. As Suraiyya pulls off some fierce dance steps, Firangi can barely contain himself. She is wearing an asymmetrical lehenga choli and looks stunning as ever.

An appreciative Firangi, dressed as a British officer with his faux wig and red and white uniformed attire, is in an excited state of mind. An animated Firangi will also sing a few lines in the song. “Dil thaamiyega huzoor, kabhi kabhi humari adaa dekh ke log apni jaan kho baith te hain,” Katrina says in the song

Tags

