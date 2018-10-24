Latest NewsSports

WWE wresling Champion Gives up title due to Blood Cancer

Oct 24, 2018, 08:23 am IST
Less than a minute

WWE fans suffered a huge shock as Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a heart-breaking and emotional revelation about his deteriorating health condition due to his long battle with leukaemia. Reigns made an official statement about his illness during the live telecast of the WWE’s RAW event. He has also forced to give up his championship belt after not being able to compete further at the big stage in world wrestling and entertainment.

Leukaemia is cancer which starts in blood-forming tissue, usually the bone marrow. It leads to the over-production of abnormal white blood cells, the part of the immune system which defends the body against infection.

The four-time world champion told his millions of fans that he had been diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago but was in remission. But he says the leukaemia has returned which means he can no longer ‘be that fighting champion’.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 25, 2017, 07:59 pm IST

Ducati to launch Enduro Pro edition in India

Jun 17, 2017, 11:43 pm IST

Landslide : Six killed in Meghalaya

Dec 22, 2017, 05:06 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for Gujarat Announced

Kochi metro
Jun 15, 2017, 02:35 pm IST

Guest list includes E.Sreedharan says Kummanam Rajasekharan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close