WWE wresling Champion Gives up title due to Blood Cancer

WWE fans suffered a huge shock as Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a heart-breaking and emotional revelation about his deteriorating health condition due to his long battle with leukaemia. Reigns made an official statement about his illness during the live telecast of the WWE’s RAW event. He has also forced to give up his championship belt after not being able to compete further at the big stage in world wrestling and entertainment.

Leukaemia is cancer which starts in blood-forming tissue, usually the bone marrow. It leads to the over-production of abnormal white blood cells, the part of the immune system which defends the body against infection.

The four-time world champion told his millions of fans that he had been diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago but was in remission. But he says the leukaemia has returned which means he can no longer ‘be that fighting champion’.