KeralaLatest News

Case Taken Against Dr N Gopalakrishnan For Passing Derogatory Comments Against P.K Sreemathy

Oct 25, 2018, 07:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Dr N Gopalakrishnan, who is a popular figure among right-wing outfits may have to face the heat of the law. Gopalakrishnan had allegedly made some derogatory remarks against Dr P K Sreemathy after she made a speech at Pathanamthitta explaining what exactly is the relevance of the Sabarimala verdict. Along with Gopalakrishnan, a case has been taken against another 32 persons for spreading his speech in a way that spreads communal disharmony.

It was through a YouTube channel called Udayabharatham that Gopalakrishnan made his remarks.

Dr N Gopalakrishnan, who is the director of Indian Institute of Scientific Heritage has written 110 books in Hindu dharma, Vedas, achaaras, spirituality, dharma saastra, yoga, Geetha and so on in Malayalam and English. He has delivered thousands of lectures in academic and spiritual institutions world over including 40 foreign countries.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 25, 2017, 02:16 pm IST

Meet ‘tiny t1’, world’s smallest mobile phone; see video

May 7, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

Actress in her late forties looks too young and beautiful

Oct 23, 2017, 12:46 pm IST

Chennithala’s Padayorukkam outlined, solar scam to take a front seat

Feb 12, 2018, 10:22 am IST

Aditi gives all the credit for the impact of her role to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close