Couples Duped Jewellery by Using Fake Notes of ‘Entertainment Bank of India’

The CCTV clips procured by the police revealed that the couple arrived in a car which did not even have a registration plate on it.

Oct 25, 2018, 02:04 pm IST
A couple allegedly duped a jeweller in Ludhiana by giving him fake currency notes of ‘Entertainment Bank of India’ for the purchase of 56 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.90 lakh. Shop owner Shyam Sundar Verma said that he came to know about fake notes after the couple lef

“A couple came and showed their interest to buy gold jewellery. Once the price was calculated, they handed me notes wrapped in a polythene bag and left in a hurry. After they left, I discovered the notes to be fake. The notes had ‘Entertainment Bank of India’ written on it in place of Reserve Bank of India,” Verma said.

“It took me years to start this business and I have lost everything. I am not sure how can I recover from this severe loss,” he added.

The CCTV clips procured by the police revealed that the couple arrived in a car which did not even have a registration plate on it. An FIR has been registered against the couple at Jodhan police station and a hunt is on to catch them.

