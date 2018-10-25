Director Vivek Agnihotri has confessed to the sexual harassment charges by Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta is reportedly to lodge FIR against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri after his confession to molestation charges. The decision to file an official complaint comes weeks after he slapped her with a notice of referring him while accusing him of sexually harassing her during the shoot of the film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005).

Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said that she has not pressed any charges against Agnihotri. He added that Agnihotri himself confessed the crime in a 10-page notice that he sent to Dutta in which he stated the director was none other than me. The lawyer added that since Agnihotri has himself agreed to his crime, a complaint will be lodged against him at Oshiwara police station so as to request the cops to press charges of molestation against him.