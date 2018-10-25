Farukh Choudhary Helps Jamshedpur Level the Score

NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC were aiming to clinch the top spot when they locked horns at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Thursday. At the end of the match, neither team did damage their reputation as the match ended up in a draw.

North East United scored the first goal in the 20th minute. Ogbeche scored his fifth of the season to put North East in the lead. It was a good cross from the left flank and the Jamshedpur defence commited a grave error to put the ball on Ogbeche’s path. He sloted it home.

In the dying moments of the first half, in the 44th minute, NEU suffered a major set back. A clear elbow by Mislav Komorski saw him being sent off. North East were reduced to 10 men.

Into the second half soon Jamshedpur struck back. It was a wonderful strike by Farukh to put Jamshedpur back on level terms. 21-year-old Farukh registered his first goal of ISL 2018.

One would have expected Jamshedpur to score more with NEU having only ten men, but they ensured that their net is not shaken again.