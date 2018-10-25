Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days sale: Nokia 6.1 Plus at just Rs. 999

Flipkart has made its Festive Dhamaka Days sale live on its e-commerce platform and there are huge discounts along with attractive deals on smartphones during the Flipkart sale. One such smartphone is the Nokia 6.1 Plus, which has been listed at its lowest ever price.

Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days sale started on October 24 and will conclude on October 27 (midnight). Until then, buyers will be able to avail offers such as bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange discounts. Coming back to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, it was launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 and comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with a notch, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 processor, dual rear cameras and more.

It has received a limited price cut of Rs. 1,000 for the Flipkart sale. Other than that, there are a host of other options on the smartphone which brings its effective price down to Rs. 999. Here’s how to avail the offer.

How to buy Nokia 6.1 Plus at just Rs. 999 during Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days sale

Log in with your Flipkart account.

Type Nokia 6.1 Plus in the search box.

You will be taken to the Nokia 6.1 Plus sale page. Select the exchange offer in order to avail up to Rs. 15,000 of exchange discount.

Once you have applied for the exchange discount, head to the payment option to buy the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

If your old smartphone is not worth much and you are looking for some more discounts, you can also avail the 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made through Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards and 10 per cent cashback offer on payments through PhonePe, while you can also buy the Nokia 6.1 Plus with EMI options starting from Rs. 6,834/month during the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale.