Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Government Asks Mobile Internet Providers to Block 827 Porn Websites

Meity asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to block 827 websites named in the list issued as part of the order, sources said.

Oct 25, 2018, 09:50 am IST
Less than a minute

The government has directed Internet service providers to block 827 websites that host pornographic content following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court, according to official sources.

While the Uttarakhand High Court has asked to block 857 websites, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) found 30 portals without any pornographic content.

Meity asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to block 827 websites named in the list issued as part of the order, sources said.

“… all the internet service licensees are instructed to take immediate necessary action for blocking of 827 websites as per the direction from Meity and for the compliance of the Hon’ble High Court order,” the Department of Telecom said in an order issued to internet service providers.

The high court order was issued on September 27, 2018, and it was received by Meity on October 8.

Tags

Related Articles

narendramodi
Mar 8, 2018, 09:01 pm IST

Educational Qualifications of Most Popular Indian Politicians

May 16, 2018, 10:00 am IST

Mom compelled 17 year old daughter to have sexual relation with her lover

Nov 4, 2017, 05:56 pm IST

Five-year-old girl falls to death from balcony in Sharjah

air-india-express-eyes-expansion-by-introducing-more-flights-to-kerala
Jun 23, 2018, 05:48 pm IST

23 flights of the state-carrier Air India were delayed due to software glitch

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close