He started abusing me & to my surprise, his wife started laughing…Amala Paul reveals her #MeToo story

Actor Amala Paul came out in support of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Wednesday. Amala tweeted that she believed Leena’s #MeToo story because she too had an unpleasant experience working with director Susi Ganesan in the film Thiruttu Payale 2.

She also shared a long statement about her experience with the director. Amala Paul now says that the director Susi Ganeshan with his wife called her and started abusing her. Her Tweet reads “Just got the shock of my life! @DirectorSusi & @sgmanjari called &I picked up to explain the stand.While I was trying to pacify his wife; Susi strted abusing me&to my surprise his wife strted laughing&they both joined to slut shame me. De feel de can scare me with dese tactics”.