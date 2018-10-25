Health Benefits Of White Rice You Never Knew

May Treat Diarrhea

White rice acts as a binding agent, making your stools more solid. Since white rice contains very less fiber, it is easy to digest. And the abundance of carbs in white rice can give you energy.

White rice also contains iron, another essential nutrient that helps treat diarrhea.

Offers Energy

Since white rice is made of carbohydrates, it is a great source of energy.

White Rice Is Gluten-Free

This could be a big advantage, more so for people who are gluten-intolerant. All forms of rice are gluten-free. Though some rice-based products may contain gluten, white rice, in its natural form, is free of gluten.

Can Help Bodybuilders

White rice can be an excellent source of carbohydrates for bodybuilders. As bodybuilders usually eat 5 to 6 small meals every day, white rice can be a good source of carbs.

White rice can also work well as a pre and post-workout snack. This is because, before a workout, the carbs can be a great energy source. And after the workout, these fast-digesting carbs drive amino acids to your muscles and help you recover fast.

May Result In Healthy Weight Gain

Though there is less research, as white rice contains very little fiber, it sure can contribute to weight gain. But it can work well only for those who are excessively thin. People with a healthy weight or who are overweight must limit white rice intake as it can lead to weight gain.

Can Help Treat Gastritis

Since white rice is a bland food, it doesn’t irritate the stomach – something that is important to treat gastritis at the earliest. But some sources recommend avoiding processed foods during this time. As white rice is processed, it is better you take your doctor’s opinion before consuming it.

White Rice May Help Treat A Leaky Gut

This is probably where white rice has an edge over its healthy counterpart, brown rice. White rice doesn’t contain lectins like brown rice does, which are a type of anti-nutrients that can damage the gut wall and cause leaky gut.