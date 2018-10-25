ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC Face-Off to Solidify Positions

Both NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC have had good starts to the season and will look to continue their decent run of form when they face off against each other tomorrow in the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United at the moment is the second placed team in the Indian Super League with seven points from three games whereas Jamshedpur FC has five points from their three outings.

Jamshedpur started their season with an away win against Mumbai City FC and then had back to back draws against Bengaluru FC and ATK.

The Highlanders will be without the service of their regular first-choice keeper TP Rehenesh who is still under Interim Suspension after the AIFF disciplinary committee suspended him due to an off the ball incident where it emerged that the Kerala Born keeper had punched Gerson Viera in the face. With the disciplinary committee not giving out any jurisdiction on the matter yet, it looks like Rehenesh is set to miss this match too.

NorthEast United also have a few injuries concerns with the likes of Seityasen Singh, and Kivi Zhimomi out with long-term injuries. Keegan Perreira is also not fully fit after having picked up an injury in the first game against FC Goa.

At the same time, Jamshedpur Coach Cesar Ferrando has no such issues with Suspensions and Injuries and will look to play the same set of players against NorthEast that took the field against ATK. But, Cesar has also been experimenting a bit here and there with his line up as Jamshedpur still haven’t found the perfect combination yet.