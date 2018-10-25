Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted together at Airport: See Pics

Oct 25, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Less than a minute

Janhvi and Khushi recently flew down to New Delhi for a family event along with Mohit Marwah and Maheep Kapoor. Whether it’s the airport or the runway, the Kapoor girls leave no stone unturned to shell out some serious fashion goals.

Dhadak heroine in a basic denim shirt that she teamed with blue denim. With silver loops and powder pink platform heels, Janhvi completed her look by letting her lustrous tresses be and nude lips. On the other hand, Khushi has been acing the street style look. With a basic black gangi, a black hoodie and denim, Khushi completed her look with white sneakers.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

