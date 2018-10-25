Janhvi Kapoor to Pair with Varun Dhawan in his next Movie

Janhvi Kapoor who has been in the news lately for her debut film Dhadak and for her strong sense of fashion is all set for her next project Takht with Karan Johar. Latest reports suggest that the actor has another project in the line with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. In this upcoming project, Janhvi will be seen opposite Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan. Varun is confirmed for the film but nothing was mentioned about the female lead. Now, a DNA report suggests that the female lead will be played by Janhvi.

A source informed DNA that the makers wanted a new pair for the film and they could thought that Janhvi and Varun will be a fresh couple for the audience. “Shashank and Karan Johar (who is backing the project) wanted a new jodi for the film. They felt Janhvi would be a perfect fit,” a source told DNA.

Shashank confirmed that Varun is definitely playing the male lead in the film and that he is still working on the script but is not sure about the entire casting as of now. The source further revealed that Janhvi will be seen in a completely different avatar for the film and will undergo rigorous training as well to perform some stunts. This will remind you of a viral video where Janvi was seen working out vigorously with her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter. The actor might be gearing up for the project already. The two actors Varun and Janhvi are most likely to begin shooting for the film in April or May next year.