Latest NewsIndia

‘Nothing that Comes out of vagina is to be ashamed of’:Divya Spandana on Smriti Irani’s Sabarimala Remark

Oct 25, 2018, 06:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Tuesday had expressed her opinion about the dispute on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. She said that everyone has the right to pray but not the right to desecrate.

“But just plain common sense. Would you take sanitary napkins steeped in menstrual blood and walk into a friend’s home? You would not. And would you think that is it respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of God? So that is the difference. I have a right to pray but I don’t have the right to desecrate that is my personal opinion,” Smriti had said.

In a strong critique, social media in-charge and Congress leader Divya Spandana slammed Union Minister Smriti Irani for her comment on the Supreme Court verdict in the Sabarimala temple entry case. Divya, in her tweet, mocked the Union Minister and said, “Nothing that comes out of the vagina is to be ashamed of. Can’t say the same about the mouth.”

Irani had tried to clarify her stand in a series of tweets. She said that as a practising Hindu married to a practising Zoroastrian, she is not allowed to enter a fire temple to pray, but she “respects that stand by the Zoroastrian community and priests” and “does not approach any court for the right to pray” as a mother of two Zoroastrian children.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 18, 2017, 03:58 pm IST

Smart watch app notification save man’s life

Jun 6, 2017, 08:41 pm IST

Sonia may step down as Congress President by this time

Oct 7, 2017, 09:52 am IST

Patrols in Doklam for protecting territory, says China

Feb 7, 2018, 09:18 am IST

Asaduddin Owaissi demands law to punish those who call Indian Muslims ‘Pakistani’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close