CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Pappali family sent a legal notice for filming them negatively in Fahadh Faasil’s movie

Oct 25, 2018, 06:50 am IST
Less than a minute
Varathan

Fahadh Faasil’s Varathan has got rave reviews and turned as the biggest blockbuster ever in the actor career till date. The news is that Pappali family from Ernakulam have sent a legal notice to the production house stating that they have negatively filmed in the movie.

Advocates Rajesh K Raju and Rakesh VR have filed the petition at Ernakulam Munsiff Court on director, producer, and screenwriter demanding to stop the film.

On the other hand screenwriter, Sujas denied the allegations on the movie and said that he has not received any notice regarding the issue and he doesn’t know the family.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 1, 2017, 04:57 pm IST

Kannada actor Dhruv Sharma dead

Jul 4, 2017, 07:03 pm IST

Qatar all set to increase gas production by 33% !

Bjp11111
Apr 11, 2018, 06:25 am IST

BJP is India’s richest political party : ADR Report

Dec 2, 2017, 11:32 am IST

BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh gets analysed by Amit Shah

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close