Pappali family sent a legal notice for filming them negatively in Fahadh Faasil’s movie

Fahadh Faasil’s Varathan has got rave reviews and turned as the biggest blockbuster ever in the actor career till date. The news is that Pappali family from Ernakulam have sent a legal notice to the production house stating that they have negatively filmed in the movie.

Advocates Rajesh K Raju and Rakesh VR have filed the petition at Ernakulam Munsiff Court on director, producer, and screenwriter demanding to stop the film.

On the other hand screenwriter, Sujas denied the allegations on the movie and said that he has not received any notice regarding the issue and he doesn’t know the family.