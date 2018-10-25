Rima Kallingal lashes out at AMMA and calls it as ‘Male Mafia’

Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan and Geethu Mohandas had quit AMMA post, AMMA has backed the actor Dileep in the actress assault case.

Recently in a press meet, Mohanlal has said that those who want to rejoin the organization need to apply afresh to be part of AMMA and reacting to this, one of the members of WCC Rima Kallingal as described AMMA as a male mafia and said that there is no question of going back to the organization.

She further said that whenever they raised the issue of actress assault case the organization has tried to hide it behind Mammootty and Mohanlal and the scenario would be different if both the actors have acted appropriately concluded the actress.