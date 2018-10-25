This is What Palayam Imam Suhaib Moulavi Said About Rehana Fathima’s Attempt to Enter Sabarimala

Rehana Fathima had run herself into the middle of quite a lot of controversies after she made up her mind to go to Sabarimala and then made an attempt which failed. She has hardly managed to harness any support since this incident, as even people who support the cause of young women entry into the temple are unhappy with her actions. People say that Rehana Fathima has diluted the movement and gave fuel to the right wing allegations that no true devotee want to enter Sabarimala. Now Palayam Imam Suhaib Moulavi has responded to her entry into the temple.

Imam said that the Muslim community has no responsibility in a girl with a Muslim name trying to interfere in the rituals and customs of another religion. He added that such people are deliberately trying to create communal discord.

“No action that pollutes the greatness of Sabarimala should come from anybody,” said Imam.

Meanwhile, Rehana, a BSNL employe, who was already transferred to Ravipuram branch from Boat Jetty branch was again transferred to Palarivattom branch. Rehana had earlier put a Facebook post that the transfer to Ravipuram branch was something she wanted. But we are not sure how she is feeling about her new workplace.