Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Launched, See price & Specification

Xiaomi has announced the Mi Mix 3, the latest entry in its series of full-screen flagship phones. It’s yet another high-end Chinese device with a huge screen-to-body ratio achieved by hiding the front-facing cameras on a sliding mechanism — no notch required. Unlike the Vivo Nex or Oppo Find X, however, the slider isn’t powered by motors. CEO Lei Jun compares the design to older sliding phones and suggests that it’ll be relaxing just to play with.

The previous two Mi Mix phones were both pioneering attempts by Xiaomi to reduce the bezels around the screen as much as possible, but they predated the now-ubiquitous notch and compromised by awkwardly placing the selfie camera below the screen, forcing you to hold the phone upside-down or deal with an unflattering angle. Even Xiaomi itself adopted the notch earlier this year with the Mi 8. But the Mi Mix 3 preserves the spirit of the series while seemingly fixing one of its bigger flaws.

Xiaomi claims a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent and has cut down on the “chin” at the bottom of the display by nearly 4.5 millimetres compared to the Mi Mix 2S.

Specs-wise, the Mi Mix 3 moves the series to OLED with a 6.4-inch 1080p panel. There are four cameras in total: 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto modules on the back, and a 24-megapixel selfie camera backed by a 2-megapixel sensor on the front. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back, so unlike the Oppo Find X, you don’t have to pop the cameras up every time you want to unlock it.

As with basically every other high-end Android phone this year, the Mi Mix 3 has a Snapdragon 845 processor but breaks new memory grounds by including up to 10GB of RAM. Xiaomi is also bundling the phone with a 10W wireless charger. A 5G version is set for release in Europe next year.

The Mi Mix 3 starts at 3,299 yuan ($475) for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; that’s the same base price that the 64GB Mi 2S launched at. The 10GB model comes with 256GB of storage and costs 3,999 yuan ($575). Pricing for India and other markets should be announced soon.

Source & Credits; THE VERGE