Your Daily Horoscope For October 25, 2018

Here’s the astrology prediction for your zodiac sign

Aries

If you’re looking to get married, buy the ring today. But before you take the leap, weigh all the pros and cons carefully, says Ganesha. All in all, this may be a day filled with activities related to your relationship and by the time the day ends, you may be on cloud nine!

Taurus

You are likely to get into arguments today, predicts Ganesha. You should avoid any open confrontation. Legal disputes may bother you as well. Try your hand at meditation or resort to music of your preference to relax and unwind. It is best if you delay the start of any important activity today, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini

Today, your house gets a facelift — a new rug, matching cushion covers, or a brand new kitchen. This will take up most of your time. First, you will be busy furnishing and setting up your home, and then you will spend your time flaunting it to your friends, relatives, neighbours, bosses, colleagues, acquaintances.

Cancer

A string of domestic responsibilities awaits you; today, you are about to realise that it is a long, long string. Chances are that this sudden rise in work pressure may also lead to blood pressure problems. Ganesha advises you to stop presuming how people may react to everything; also, avoid being too proud to avoid excess heartache.

Leo

You will feel more emotional today and share your feelings with your friends and near ones. For those who are searching for a life-partner, this might be the time when you will get hitched. You will develop a new perspective on some issues in the office. Your day will be different than normal, says Ganesha.

Virgo

You will begin your journey on the long, hard road to success, predicts Ganesha. Hard work will be the key to any progress that you make. Avoid short cuts, and all the toil and trouble will pay off with rich returns as recognition and rewards will come your way. You may let a few opportunities fly past because of fear of taking risks.

Libra

Today promises a definite sense of pride and joy from children who bring home glory, says Ganesha. Fiscal gains are also on the cards, and you may consider it worthwhile to put your money into lucrative businesses. Money-lenders and stock brokers are likely to make handsome earnings on this charming and enchanting day.

Scorpio

You may expect the day to be as dull and mundane as those boring repeat telecasts of sitcoms. But remember, it’s not always going to be grey! The dance of planets will usher in new change for a better tomorrow. Keep hoping and who knows you may stumble upon something very interesting, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius

You will find yourself rubbing shoulders will Lady Luck today. Sharpen your multi-tasking skills as you will keep busy and have only occasional moments of respite. Goodwill and green print, you might find them both with ease and in abundance, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn

Patience is tested when one is in trouble; your patience could be tried today. The trick is in keeping your composure, says Ganesha. Avoid getting into an argument or scuffle with those around you, as luck may not be on your side.

Aquarius

It’s an uphill struggle today! But the heavens are on your side, and you will be saved from being swindled. Otherwise, it’s an eventful day at work. You may initiate big business deals and new projects as well. It will take all your energy, and Ganesha suggests you hit the deck early.

Pisces

The apple of your eye is what you will have your sights set on today. It is likely that you will find yourself attending a Parent-Teacher meet, says Ganesha. However, fortunately, it is likely only to receive news about how proud your children are making you. Buy them something to make them happy, or take them out on a picnic. Either way, it is spending quality time with the kids today that will be on your agenda.