According to UN Report, This is the Huge Amount Needed to Rebuild Kerala After the Flood

Kerala is only beginning to stand up on its own feet after the floods had wreaked havoc across the south indian state. Help had poured in from all sides for Kerala but considering the enormity of the damage, a lot more is needed. It is estimated that Kerala will need about Rs 31,000 crore for recovery and reconstruction following the century’s worst floods, according to a UN report presented to the Chief Minister by UN Resident Coordinator in India Yuri Afanasiev.

The highest amount would be needed for the reconstruction of roads and transportation (Rs 10,046 crore), followed by housing (Rs 5,443 crore), agriculture, fisheries and livestock (Rs 4,498 crore), employment and livelihood (Rs 3,896 crore), other infrastructure (Rs 2,446 crore), irrigation (Rs 1,483 crore) and water and sanitation (Rs 1,331 crore).

In his meeting the chief minister, Yuri Afanasiev said the UN will help to make available the best technology available in the international level for the rebuilding of the state. The report highlighted the international examples and models for building back a better Kerala in 16 sectors. Chief Minister Vijayan expressed his gratitude to the UN for providing support to the state for flood response and developing the PDNA.

The report also suggests a policy framework to rebuild a New Kerala conceived by the chief minister, with an emphasis on integrated water resource management, environment-friendly land use, inclusive people-centric approach, and advanced technology.