Action King Arjun files Rs. 5 crore Defamation Case against Sruthi Hariharan

Days after actress Sruthi Hariharan accused him of behaving in an “unprofessional” manner, South Indian actor Arjun Sarja Thursday filed a Rs five crore defamation suit against her. The actor’s manager Shivarjun also lodged a complaint against the actress at the Cyber Crime police station.

While his family members approached the city police with a formal complaint, his lawyers filed an application with the city civil and sessions Court seeking an injunction against Harihara

Five days after actress Sruthi Hariharan joined the ‘#MeToo’ campaign against sexual abuse, accusing star actor Arjun Sarja of harassing her, all eyes were on the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in the hope that it will arrive at an amicable solution.

However, a meeting chaired by veteran actor-politician M.H. Ambareesh on the row on Thursday remained inconclusive with both the accuser and accused standing firm on their decisions. After presenting his version at the KFCC meet, actor Arjun Sarja who appeared before the media for the first time after being accused of sexual harassment made it clear that he will not compromise at any cost. “It is the saddest day in my life, I am deeply pained, and it is only I who know the amount of damage it has cost me at the personal level. I have come here because as an artist for over 34 years, my entire family including my father have always treated the chamber with the utmost respect,” he said. “Time will reveal the truth. As it is right before the court, I cannot talk much about it but soon the real culprits who are behind all this will be soon unmasked through an investigation,” he added making it clear that he will not compromise at any cost.