Batsman Came to Bat with Only One Glove in hand: Video

Rare comical stuff took place in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy game between India A and India C. The young Ankit Bawne forgot his gloves while walking to take his guard at the crease. However, he was quick in noticing it.

When he realised he was coming out with just one glove, he requested his teammates to give him the other glove. Finally, his mates obliged and hurled the other glove before he walked into the center. His innings tough did not last for long as he was dismissed off the very first ball he faced.

See Video: