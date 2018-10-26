CPI)M) Taking it too Lightly? Here is CPI(M)’s Assessment of How Sabarimala Row Affected the Party

Kerala Govt and CPI(M) has come under severe criticism for the way it handled the Sabarimala issue, but amidst all the problems, it seems CPI(M) is not convinced. The party felt that all the issues and protests happened in Sabarimala is not going to affect the party at all. CPI(M) will not make any compromise in the issue. It was decided in the party meeting today that CPI(M) will conduct meetings to explain its stand in five more districts. Ministers and members of Secretariate will take part in the marches to be held.

The government has decided not to allow anyone to camp in Sabarimala. DGP Lokanath Behera said that if young women reach Sabarimala during the Mandala period, police will ensure all the safety and security.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court has now issued a Stern warning for Police in the way they handle the case. The high court said that those who are not involved in the violence shouldn’t be arrested and that Police must not play for the gallery. The court was considering a plea by Anop raj and Suresh raj who said that arrests were illegal.

“The government should not play for the galleries. They should only arrest those people who are directly involved in the attacks. The government has to pay a very high price if they arrest anyone innocent. However, the police should investigate whether only devotees have reached Sabarimala. The government should immediately give an explanation regarding this matter”, said High Court.