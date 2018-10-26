Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

DGP says Attack against Jagan Mohan done only for Publicity

Oct 26, 2018, 08:45 am IST
AP director general of Police R.P. Thakur said that the man who had attacked YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done so for publicity.

Mr. Thakur said the attacker, J. Srinivasa, belonged to Dhaniyalapalli of Amalapuram mandal of East Godavari district. He was working at the Fusion Foods restaurants at the airport for a year.

The DGP explained that Mr. Reddy came to the airport at about 12 noon. Srinivasa offered him and went up to him again at about 12.30 pm with a cup of coffee.

Srinivasa, the attacker, went up to Mr. Reddy again after some time and asked him for a selfie, Mr. Thakur said. He extended his left hand to take a selfie and simultaneously pulled out the knife from his pocket using his right hand. He stabbed him on his left arm.

