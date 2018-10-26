G Sukumaran Nair Compares Kerala Goverment’s Actions to Emergency Period

N.S.S General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair has said that Kerala Government’s police action against the devotees is similar to that of the one that existed during the emergency. He said as a means of peaceful protest, NSS will conduct poojas in temples and chant mantras in Karayogam to protect beliefs.

“Government’s stand against those who want the beliefs and customs in Sabarimala to be kept intact is against democracy. The actions are justified in the name of supreme Court verdict. But even when the Constitutional right to protect ones beliefs and customs exist, the government still did not try to file a review petition or to convince the court. Govt is not letting the Devaswom board to do it either”.

Sukumaran Nair said that the government despising the Pandalam royal family and priests have hurt the minds of many people.