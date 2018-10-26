ISL 2018: Another Disappointing Evening For Chennaiyin FC

Defending champions of ISL are not exactly having the fun time in this edition that they would have expected to have. Chennaiyin FC is placed ninth on the points table with a solitary point and today’s match did no good to them. Goals from Kalu Uche and John Johnson, both coming early in the match, let ATK secure a 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC.

Steve Coppell had made just one change in ATK’s starting XI. Uche who had suffered a hamstring injury just before the match against Jamshedpur FC last Sunday, was back in the starting lineup replacing Noussair El Maimouni. Uche responded with a goal adding one more goal to his tally as ATK took an early lead in the third minute. Not too late, in the 13th minute, ATK doubled their lead as John Johnson headed a well-directed set-piece by Lanzarote in the bottom left corner of Chennaiyin FC goalpost.

Chennaiyin FC did light up the hopes of their fans 4 minutes later, Arindam Bhattacharja was beaten by Carlos Salom header as the ball bulged into the top-right corner of the ATK goalpost. Chennaiyin kept pushing for a goal to level the score but they couldn’t find one.