Oct 26, 2018, 01:31 pm IST
Khushi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday spotted at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show.

While Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were the stunning show stoppers, Khushi Kapoor looked jaw drop gorgeous in an off-shoulder black lace crop top with bell sleeves that she teamed with a black floral printed lehenga. With wavy tresses, Khushi opted for pink tinted lips, a thin stroke of eyeliner and oodles of mascara.

Ananya Panday opted for a stunning cocktail gown. In a staple Manish Malhotra off-white alter neck, Ananya looked angelic in this sheer printed look with shimmery pants. With hair pulled back and dewy make-up.

The stunner opted for an embellished white lehenga with embroidered strappy choli. With side swept hair and brown-tinted make-up.

