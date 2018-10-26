Latest Newscelebrities

Manushi Chillar looks absolutely stunning in her latest pics

Oct 26, 2018
Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, last year, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi who has embraced the crown has always been on the go, either for work or a much needed holiday! The beauty with brains has been making quite a lot of public appearances and has become a global star.

In the latest photo shared by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, the beauty queen looks stunning in a sexy beige coloured body-hugging gown and we must say that she looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she poses for the camera wearing that stunning and jaw-dropping gown. Manushi Chhillar is known for her charming looks and how she made India proud when she wore the Miss World 2017 crown when she represented Indian at the prestigious platform.

