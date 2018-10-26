Manushi Chillar trolled for wearing a dress which exposes sexy legs

Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, last year, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi who has embraced the crown has always been on the go, either for work or a much needed holiday! The beauty with brains has been making quite a lot of public appearances and has become a global star.

Recently, while leaving from the Mumbai airport, Manushi was seen wearing a mauve silk gown, with a thigh-high slit.

She rounded-off her flowy one-shouldered gown with a messy high-updo, mauve lips, minimal make-up and cat-eye sunglasses.

Though her look was quite stunning, trolls on the internet felt that it was out of place and they heavily criticised Manushi for her choice of outfit.

From making fun of her for choosing an uncomfortable gown as her travel outfit to calling it ‘absolutely bad clothing’ and even a curtain, Instagram trolls did not hold back.