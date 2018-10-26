KeralaLatest News

Maoists Asks: “Will Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Quit Politics If they Get Ample Money?”

Oct 26, 2018, 06:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Maoists, through their official publication ‘KanalPatha’ has lashed out at the Kerala Government. The Maoists asks if Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri are offered Money, Job, land etc, will they stop their fight against the bourgeoisie government at the centre. The CPI(M) led government had earlier announced a package for Maoists to surrender.

The bulletin from Maoists came to Kalpatta press as a post. If the bourgeois-landlord government is the enemy of CPI(M), how can they take money from the same government and announce a package for the Maoists to surrender ?it also says that both Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan licks Narendra Modi’s boots.

“CPI(M) has joined hands with Narendra Modi and are making people idiots. Maoists had revealed the flaws in the food security law when it was introduced in 2011 itself. This is being made to push people into the private market.”says the bulletin.

“Maoists have become active around Wayanad district and police have emerged as the saviour of the tribals. But they shouldn’t forget the Muthanga incident where police killed many tribals. Police have taken a case against many tribals using the POSCO law. They never felt any affection for Dalit then, but now they are”, says the bulletin.

